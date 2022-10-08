First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 7, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 7, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 7
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission Veterans
|14
|Sharyland Pioneer
|38
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|36
|Palmview
|7
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|21
|Harlingen
|31
|FINAL
|Brownsville Vets
|21
|Weslaco East
|22
|FINAL
|Brownsville Lopez
|9
|Brownsville Pace
|64
|FINAL
|Edinburg High
|48
|Mission High
|29
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|37
|McAllen Rowe
|41
|FINAL
|La Joya
|8
|Edinburg North
|36
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|0
|San Benito
|24
|FINAL
|Calallen
|73
|La Feria
|20
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|14
|Flour Bluff
|54
|FINAL
|Lyford
|22
|Falfurrias
|26
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|0
|Taft
|43
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|49
|Donna North
|7
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|13
|PSJA SW
|30
|FINAL
|Freer
|12
|Santa Maria
|7
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|51
|Roma
|35
|FINAL
|Regents
|38
|St. Joseph Academy
|28
|FINAL
|MMA
|0
|LSSS
|21
|FINAL
|Kaufer
|20
|La Villa
|52
|FINAL
|Progresso
|0
|Rio Hondo
|63
|FINAL
