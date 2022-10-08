x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 7, 2022

Friday, October 07 2022

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 7, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 7

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Mission Veterans 14 Sharyland Pioneer 38 FINAL
PSJA North 36 Palmview 7 FINAL
Weslaco 21 Harlingen 31 FINAL
Brownsville Vets 21 Weslaco East 22 FINAL
Brownsville Lopez 9 Brownsville Pace 64 FINAL
Edinburg High 48 Mission High 29 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 37 McAllen Rowe 41 FINAL
La Joya 8 Edinburg North 36 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 0 San Benito 24 FINAL
Calallen 73 La Feria 20 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 14 Flour Bluff 54 FINAL
Lyford  22 Falfurrias 26 FINAL
Santa Rosa 0 Taft 43 FINAL
Harlingen South 49 Donna North 7 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 13 PSJA SW 30 FINAL
Freer 12 Santa Maria 7 FINAL
Sharyland 51 Roma 35 FINAL
Regents 38 St. Joseph Academy 28 FINAL
MMA 0 LSSS 21 FINAL
Kaufer 20 La Villa 52 FINAL
Progresso 0 Rio Hondo 63 FINAL
