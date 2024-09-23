First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Sept. 20
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg Vela
|24
|Mission
|21
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|24
|PSJA
|40
|FINAL
|Valley View
|0
|La Feria
|34
|FINAL
|Economedes
|17
|Pace
|31
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|12
|Edcouch Elsa
|9
|FINAL
|Flour Bluff
|49
|Donna
|0
|FINAL
|Alexander
|44
|Brownsville Veterans
|42
|FINAL
|San Diego
|29
|Rio Hondo
|42
|FINAL
|Woodsboro
|7
|Santa Maria
|58
|FINAL
|Palmview
|17
|Rowe
|21
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|--
|Hidalgo
|--
|CANCELED
|Rivera
|21
|Harlingen South
|56
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|6
|United South
|5
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|28
|Edinburg North
|7
|FINAL
|St. Joseph's Academy
|14
|Regents
|54
|FINAL
|Bishop
|28
|Lyford
|7
|FINAL
|Progreso
|7
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|44
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|14
|Raymondville
|42
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|7
|Pioneer
|20
|FINAL
|Zapata
|28
|Roma
|35
|FINAL
|La Villa
|26
|Monte Alto
|0
|FINAL
|La Joya
|0
|Alice
|19
|FINAL
|McAllen
|53
|Juarez Lincoln
|7
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|42
|Rio Grande City
|0
|FINAL
|San Benito
|21
|UANL Monterrey
|28
|FINAL
