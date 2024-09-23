x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

2 days 2 hours 3 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 10:14 PM September 20, 2024 in News - Local

See the final scores below:

Friday, Sept. 20

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edinburg Vela 24 Mission  21 FINAL
Los Fresnos 24 PSJA 40 FINAL
Valley View 0 La Feria  34 FINAL
Economedes 17 Pace  31 FINAL
Edinburg 12 Edcouch Elsa 9 FINAL
Flour Bluff 49 Donna 0 FINAL
Alexander 44 Brownsville Veterans 42 FINAL
San Diego 29 Rio Hondo 42 FINAL
Woodsboro 7 Santa Maria 58 FINAL
Palmview 17 Rowe 21 FINAL
Port Isabel -- Hidalgo  -- CANCELED
Rivera 21 Harlingen South 56 FINAL
Harlingen 6 United South 5 FINAL
Mercedes 28 Edinburg North 7 FINAL
St. Joseph's Academy 14 Regents 54 FINAL
Bishop  28 Lyford 7 FINAL
Progreso 7 Santa Gertrudis Academy 44 FINAL
Falfurrias 14 Raymondville 42 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 7 Pioneer 20 FINAL
Zapata 28 Roma 35 FINAL
La Villa 26 Monte Alto 0 FINAL
La Joya 0 Alice 19 FINAL
McAllen 53 Juarez Lincoln 7 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 42 Rio Grande City 0 FINAL
San Benito 21 UANL Monterrey 28 FINAL
