First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

6 hours 2 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 11:15 PM September 05, 2025 in News

See final scores below:

Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Ben Bolt Badgers
 ?58
Monte Alto Blue Devils
7
Final
Kaufer Sea Hawks
6
Progreso Red Ants
 ?17
Final
Bishop Badgers
34
Brownsville Pace Vikings
 ?35
Final
Austin Westlake Chaparrals
 ?66
San Benito Greyhounds
0
Final
PSJA Southwest Javelinas
 ?27
Valley View Tigers
0
Final
Brownsville Veterans Chargers
 ?56
Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds
31
Final
Hidalgo Pirates
0
La Feria Lions
 ?46
Final
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
24
Mission Veterans Patriots
 ?34
Final
Harlingen Cardinals
0
Harlingen South Hawks
 ?17
Final
Mercedes Tigers
 ?48
Donna Redskins
13
Final
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
24
Weslaco Panthers
 ?31
Final
PSJA Bears
3
PSJA North Raiders
 ?49
Final
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
21
La Joya Coyotes
 ?48
Final
Los Fresnos Falcons
 ?38
McAllen Rowe Warriors
24
Final
Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks
 ?32
Rio Grande City Rattlers
6
Final
Palmview Lobos
 ?23
Roma Gladiators
0
Final
Edinburg Bobcats
 ?19
Edinburg Vela Sabercats
6
Final
