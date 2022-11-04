First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Thursday, November 3
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA High
|38
|Edinburg High
|28
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|85
|Brownsville Lopez
|14
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|0
|PSJA North
|57
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|62
|McAllen Rowe
|14
|FINAL
