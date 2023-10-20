x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

By: Alex Del Barrio

See the final scores below:

 Thursday, Oct. 19

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
PSJA 41 Edinburg North 12 FINAL
Roma 48 PSJA Memorial 40 FINAL/OT
Los Fresnos 31 Hanna 0 FINAL
Falfurrias 35 Rio Hondo 38 FINAL/OT
Raymondville 31 Grulla 13 FINAL
Vela 77 Juarez-Lincoln 0 FINAL
