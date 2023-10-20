First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Oct. 19
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA
|41
|Edinburg North
|12
|FINAL
|Roma
|48
|PSJA Memorial
|40
|FINAL/OT
|Los Fresnos
|31
|Hanna
|0
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|35
|Rio Hondo
|38
|FINAL/OT
|Raymondville
|31
|Grulla
|13
|FINAL
|Vela
|77
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|FINAL
