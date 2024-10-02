x

Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma

46 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 10:52 PM October 02, 2024 in Sports

The Roma Gladiators (4-1) are hosting the Port Isabel Tarpons (5-0) on Friday night.

The Gladiators have won two straight games against undefeated opponents (Zapata and Pace).

For Roma, this will be the final non-district matchup before the start of the district season.

Port Isabel comes in fresh off a thrilling victory against Edcouch-Elsa in which they took the lead in the final minute.

