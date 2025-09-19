x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

3 hours 35 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, September 18 2025 Sep 18, 2025 September 18, 2025 10:22 PM September 18, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Grulla Gators
0
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
 >42
Final
Harlingen South Hawks
 >16
Brownsville Rivera Raiders
13
Final
Brownsville Pace Vikings
20
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
 >54
Final
Edinburg Bobcats
 >35
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
10
Final
Alice Coyotes
 >27
La Joya Coyotes
24
Final
Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
10
McAllen Bulldogs
 >42
Final
