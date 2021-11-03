First Day Of UTRGV Women's Golf Invitational

McALLEN –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s golf team sits in fifth place after the first day of the UTRGV Invitational on Monday at McAllen Country Club.

UTRGV opened with a first round team score of 303 before following with a 310 in the second. The Vaqueros posted a two-round total of 613 and are 11 strokes back of Lamar for fourth place while UIW holds the first day lead with a two-round total of 594.

Senior Vicky Gonzalez posted the team’s best two-round total as she sits tied for fifth with a 146. Gonzalez posted an opening round 75 before bouncing back in the second with a one-under par 71.

Freshman Samantha Garza sits tied for seventh with a two-round total of 148 after posting a first round 75 and then following with a one-over par 73. Senior Tilda Green posted a first round 79 before improving with a second round 77 as she sits tied for 24th with a two-round total of 156.

Junior and Los Fresnos alum Briana Garza is tied for 30th with a two-round total of 157 after posting rounds of 75 and 82. Freshman Sophia Tejeda is tied for 32nd with a two-round total of 158 after posting rounds of 80 and 78.

Sophomore Blayke Van Houten is tied for 40th with a two-round total of 161 after turning in a first round 83 and then an improved round of 78 in the second. Senior Rachel Yu is in 60th with a two-round total of 172 with rounds of 84 and 88 while sophomore and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio is in 70th after posting a first round 74 before withdrawing in the second round due to an illness.

New Mexico State’s Amelia McKee and Lamar’s Laura Pasalodos Barcello are tied for the lead after the first day with a two-round total of 143.

Play will resume on Tuesday with the final round starting at 8:30 a.m.

Results

Place Golfer Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total T-7. Samantha Garza 75 73 - 148 T-24. Tilda Green 79 77 - 156 T-30. Briana Garza 75 82 - 157 T-32. Sophia Tejeda 80 78 - 158 70. Julie Lucio 74 WD - 74 T-5. Vicky Gonzalez* 75 71 - 146 T-40. Blayke Van Houten* 83 78 - 161 60. Rachel Yu* 84 88 - 172

*Playing as Individual