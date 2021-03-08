First dose COVID-19 clinic in Mercedes to include educators
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 9, at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds located at 1000 North Texas Avenue in Mercedes.
Pre-registration for the clinic will take place at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds on Monday, March 8, from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.
450 bracelets for the clinic will be issued to qualifying residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
Returning residents will receive the Moderna vaccine at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.— appointment times will be marked on the bracelet.
Qualifying residents include:
- • Educators
- • Health Care Professionals
- • Anyone 65 years of age and older
- • Anyone 18 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition
According to a news release, anyone over the age of 18, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will have to show medications, prescriptions or a doctor's note indicating proof of a chronic medical condition.
Before attending the clinic health officials advise the following:
- • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- • Bring clearance letter from their physician
- • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- • There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
- • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
- • If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
- • Notices of US Doctors only
- • Short sleeve encouraged
More News
News Video
-
'I'm blessed': DHR Health administers 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine to 93-year-old Mission woman
-
'Keep wearing your masks': Cameron County judge, health officials urge public to...
-
DHR Health celebrates 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered
-
Cameron County judge: Keep wearing your masks
-
Valley pharmacist urges people not to share medication with family members