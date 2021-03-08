First dose COVID-19 clinic in Mercedes to include educators

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 9, at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds located at 1000 North Texas Avenue in Mercedes.

Pre-registration for the clinic will take place at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds on Monday, March 8, from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

450 bracelets for the clinic will be issued to qualifying residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Returning residents will receive the Moderna vaccine at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.— appointment times will be marked on the bracelet.

Qualifying residents include:

• Educators

• Anyone 65 years of age and older

• Anyone 18 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition

According to a news release, anyone over the age of 18, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will have to show medications, prescriptions or a doctor's note indicating proof of a chronic medical condition.

Before attending the clinic health officials advise the following: