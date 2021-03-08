x

First dose COVID-19 clinic in Mercedes to include educators

By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 9, at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds located at 1000 North Texas Avenue in Mercedes. 

Pre-registration for the clinic will take place at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds on Monday, March 8, from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

450 bracelets for the clinic will be issued to qualifying residents on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Returning residents will receive the Moderna vaccine at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.—  appointment times will be marked on the bracelet. 

Qualifying residents include:

  • Educators
  • Health Care Professionals
  • Anyone 65 years of age and older
  • Anyone 18 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition 

According to a news release, anyone over the age of 18, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will have to show medications, prescriptions or a doctor's note indicating proof of a chronic medical condition. 

Before attending the clinic health officials advise the following:

  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
  • If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
  • Notices of US Doctors only 
  • Short sleeve encouraged 

