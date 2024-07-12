Fishing, Hunting Licenses Now Available at Cameron Co. Clerk’s Office
BROWNSVILLE – Fishermen and hunters will now be able to buy their fishing and hunting licenses at the Cameron County Clerk’s Office.
The added service will be a help the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Licenses can be obtained at the downtown Brownsville office on Levee Street and at the San Benito County Annex Building, located on the Frontage Road near Williams Road in San Benito.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Police chief: San Juan drug bust a result of department's bike patrol...
-
Travelers react to latest warning of organized kidnappings in Reynosa
-
Groundbreaking held for new Food Bank RGV freezer
-
Clemency request denied for convicted Brownsville killer, execution set for next week
-
4 men charged after San Juan drug busts nets cash, cocaine and...