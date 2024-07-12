Fishing, Hunting Licenses Now Available at Cameron Co. Clerk’s Office

BROWNSVILLE – Fishermen and hunters will now be able to buy their fishing and hunting licenses at the Cameron County Clerk’s Office.

The added service will be a help the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Licenses can be obtained at the downtown Brownsville office on Levee Street and at the San Benito County Annex Building, located on the Frontage Road near Williams Road in San Benito.

