Five finalists in the running for Weslaco city manager

There are five finalists left in the search for a new Weslaco city manager.

"We are in the process of hiring our next city manager," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.

During Monday's special city council meeting, leaders interviewed two candidates. There are five finalists in total.

"I want someone that can go 100 miles per hour and be very productive in what they do," Gonzalez said. "This city manager, I really want them to make sure he is a good people person, good with the employees and constituents of Weslaco."

The previous city manager, Martin Garza, retired in May after being in the role for three years. The mayor says Garza wanted to spend more time with his family.

Since then, two interim city managers, Xavier Salinas and Omar Rodriguez, have been in charge. The mayor hopes to have a final selection by next meeting.