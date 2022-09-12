Five migrants found inside wooden box at Falfurrias checkpoint

Agents found five migrants inside a large wooden box at the Falfurrias checkpoint on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officials say a truck was pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a large wooden box when it was referred to secondary inspection.

Agents searched the box and found five people from El Salvador and Mexico who are believed to be in the country illegally.

The wooden box was completely sealed and secured down with cargo straps, with no means of escape for the occupants, the news release stated. They were all reported to be in good health.

The driver was a U.S. citizen.