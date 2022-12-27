Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers

Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact.

Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue.

“I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan Alfaro said.

Passengers like Alfaro are filled with frustration.

After visiting his family in the Valley for Christmas, he was trying to get back to Dallas, but instead he got a canceled flight.

“Then traveling to the airport from the airport, it’s an inconvenience, taking up people’s resources, ubers etc. it’s just ridiculous,” Alfaro said.

Richard Ysaguirre was also visiting for the holidays, now he isn’t flying out until Thursday.

“I had my boarding pass, went up and right away they said ‘everything’s been canceled, you have to go back down,’ and I saw the long line wrapping around, I go ‘uh oh,’ but I thought. I'm good, it would have been nice to get a little bit of a warning, but things happen,” traveler Richard Ysaguirre said.

According to flight aware- a flight tracking website, more than 2,600 flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines on Monday.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, the airlines said they are experiencing disruptions across their network because of the winter storm known as winter storm Elliott, causing “lingering effects on the totality of our operation.”

“Sometimes when there is one event somewhere else the ripple effect of that could have consequences here locally,” Director of Air Service and Business Development, at Valley International Airport Nicolas Mirman said.

Flight aware shows 12 Southwest flights flying in and out of Harlingen were canceled.

Mirman recommends for travelers to speak with people directly at the airport you’re flying out of, especially because Southwest is experiencing high call volumes.

Ysaguirre says although this delays some of his work, he plans to spend more time with family.

“So, I’ll have a couple more days to hang out in the Valley,” Ysaguirre said. “Catch some warm weather.”