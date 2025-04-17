Florida State gunman used deputy mom's former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The 20-year-old son of a sheriff's deputy opened fire Thursday at Florida State University with his mother's former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said.

Officers quickly arrived and shot and wounded the shooter after he refused to comply with commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, which began around lunchtime just outside the student union, sending students and frightened parents hiding for cover in a bowling alley and a freight elevator inside the building.

The shooter, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, is believed to be a Florida State student, investigators said. The two people who died were not students, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower, adding that he would not release additional information about the victims.

The shooter obtained access to a weapon that belongs to his mother, who has been with the sheriff's office for over 18 years and has been a model employee, said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. Police said they believed Ikner shot the victims using his mother's former service handgun.

The alleged shooter was a long-standing member of the sheriff's office's youth advisory council, the sheriff said.

"He has been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family, engaged in a number of training programs that we have," McNeil said. "So it's not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons."

Witness says the suspect's shotgun jammed

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus just west of Florida's capital after the university issued an active shooter alert.

Aidan Stickney, a 21-year-old studying business management, was running late to class when he said he saw a man get out of a car with a shotgun and aim at another man in a white polo shirt.

The gun jammed, Stickney said, and the shooter rushed back to his car and emerged with a handgun, opening fire on a woman. Stickney ran, warning others as he called 911.

"I got lucky today. I really did. I really, really did," he said.

Trumbower said investigators have no evidence that anyone was shot with the shotgun.

Shots sent students scattering

Ryan Cedergren, a 21-year-old communications student, said he and about 30 others hid in the bowling alley in the union's lower level after seeing students running from a nearby bar.

"In that moment, it was survival," he said.

Chris Pento said he and his twins were getting lunch at the student union during a campus tour when they heard gunshots. "It was surreal. And people just started running," he told WCTV in Tallahassee.

They crammed into a service elevator after encountering locked doors at the end of a hallway. "That was probably the scariest point because we didn't know. It could get worse, right?" he said. "The doors opened and two officers were there, guns drawn."

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, were parked outside the student union hours after the shooting. Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

Students and staff who left behind phones, keys and other items in the rush to evacuate waited in the shade and prayed for the victims.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital confirmed it was treating six people wounded in the shooting, one in critical condition.

Shooting shocks campus and the nation

President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office that he had been fully briefed on the shooting. "It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place," he said.

But Trump also suggested that he would not be advocating for any new gun legislation, saying, "The gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do."

After receiving warnings of an active shooter, students and faculty took cover and waited in classrooms, offices and dorms across campus.

The first thing you think of is just, 'This can't be true,' right?" said Kai McGalla, a sophomore who spoke by phone while locked down at a campus testing center.

Junior Joshua Sirmans, 20, was in the main library when alarms went off. Law enforcement officers escorted him and other students from the library with their hands over their heads, he said.

University President Richard McCullough said he was heartbroken by the violence. "Our hearts go out to our students and the victims of this terrible tragedy," he said.

Another shooting a decade ago at Florida State

Florida State is one of Florida's 12 public universities, with its main campus in Tallahassee. About 44,000 students are enrolled in the university, per the school's 2024 fact sheet.

In 2014, the main library was the site of a shooting that wounded three people. Officers shot and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Myron May.

The university canceled classes for the rest of the week and canceled home athletic events through Sunday.

This story has been updated to correct Trump's quote.

Fischer reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press reporters Stephany Matat in West Palm Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Michael Schneider in Orlando, Mike Balsamo in New York, Eric Tucker and Christopher Megerian in Washington, and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.