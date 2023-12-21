Food Bank RGV accepting applications for senior program

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is seeking over a thousand seniors to take part in its senior food program to feed those over the age of 60.

It’s part of a monthly program to distribute food to seniors across the Valley.

“We have about 8,300 individuals on the program, and actually our caseload is about 9,517 [people],” RGV food bank CEO Libby Saenz said. “So we have a little over a thousand slots available right now, and I do not have anybody on the waiting list."

The program has been around for more than a decade.

According to the food bank, if those slots aren’t filled, federal funding for it will be lost.

To apply, call the food bank at 956-682-8101 for more information.

Proof of address and income and an ID are required.