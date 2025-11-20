Former Brownsville daycare worker receives 5-year sentence in hot car death
A woman convicted of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.
Karen Silva pleaded guilty on Nov. 3 to a charge of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked.
Silva was charged alongside coworker Sendy Ruiz. Ruiz pleaded not guilty to the charge and has a hearing set for December 11, 2025.
Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip, according to previous reports.
Silva and Ruiz were identified as the women in charge of the van and the children in it.
Silva faced a maximum sentence of 20 years. Since her arrest, Silva has been in custody on an ICE detainer after authorities said she overstayed on a visa. She will be deported after serving her sentence.
