Former Escobares city councilwoman arrested in connection with bribery investigation

Former Escobares City Councilwoman Marie B. Peña was arrested Tuesday on charges of bribery and official oppression, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 5 News.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News says Peña's arrest stems from an investigation involving Alejandro Ivan Hinojosa, who at the time was working as the city's public works foreman.

According to a news release from the Escobares Police Department, Peña was being investigated after allegedly offering Hinojosa a pay raise if he withdrew his candidacy for city council.

As part of the investigation, Peña and Hinojosa were recorded discussing the scheme outside city hall.

According to the complaint, investigators with the Escobares Police Department reviewed recorded audio and surveillance footage of Peña and Hinojosa discussing his withdrawal to run for city council.

The recordings showed Peña saying “she would have given Mr. Hinojosa a pay raise” if he had withdrawn his application to run for Escobares city council “as she requested,” according to the complaint.

The complaint does not specify when the recording took place, but the news release from police said Peña resigned from the city council on Aug. 22, 2025, after the alleged encounter had been recorded.

Peña was released from Starr County’s jail on Wednesday on a $2,000 bond.

“The city remains committed to upholding the law and while everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, this remains an ongoing investigation," Escobares Police Chief Pedro Estrada said in the news release.