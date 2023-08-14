Former police academy employee avoids prison after stealing $30,000

A woman who worked for the lower Rio Grande Valley police academy avoided serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing more than $30,000 from the police academy.

According to court documents, Glenda Elizondo stole the money from the police academy back in June 2017.

In May of this year, Elizondo pleaded guilty to the theft charge and was initially sentenced to 8 years in prison.

However, the court later decided that it's best for justice and the public if Elizondo's imprisonment is suspended.

She will instead be under community supervision for eight years, this means she won't go to jail but will have to follow certain rules set by the court.

She was also given a fine of $1,000.