Former Progreso assistant city manager pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge
Former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation, court records show.
Martinez was initially arrested in October 2023 as part of a federal drug trafficking investigation that netted several other arrests — including his brother, former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis.
Court records indicate Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Sentencing for Martinez was set for January 2025.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
