Former Progreso Police Officer Expected in Court Monday

3 years 9 months 2 days ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 October 20, 2019 6:15 PM October 20, 2019 in News

PROGRESO - A former Progreso Police Officer is expected in court Monday.

Matthew Sepulveda, 24, is accused of violating the civil rights of two men in his custody.

It allegedly happened at the police department. 

Sepulveda was first arrested in July after an official oppression investigation was launched.

He could face life in prison if found guilty.

