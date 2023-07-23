Former Progreso Police Officer Expected in Court Monday
PROGRESO - A former Progreso Police Officer is expected in court Monday.
Matthew Sepulveda, 24, is accused of violating the civil rights of two men in his custody.
It allegedly happened at the police department.
Sepulveda was first arrested in July after an official oppression investigation was launched.
He could face life in prison if found guilty.
