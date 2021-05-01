Former UTRGV Women's Coach Tidwell 'Recruits" Lew Hill's Daughter For Dallas Christian

EDINBURG - Larry Tidwell, the former head coach of the UTPA and UTRGV women's basketball team now coaches at Dallas Christian College, but still makes an annual trip to the RGV for the local basketball coaches conference on South Padre Island.

For his 2021 trip he elected to come a little early to spend some time with Renee and Elle Hill, the widow and daughter of the late former head men's basketball coach at UTRGV Lew Hill.

For Tidwell though he had an additional gift in hand for Elle, nicknamed "Sweets". For Sweets, Tidwell not only had a vintage Pan American Broncs uniform with Lew Hill's number "3" on it which he wore as a player for Wichita State.

Tidwell also came with another jersey and an offer. Tidwell said he was "actively recruiting" Sweets Hill for the class of 2027 for Dallas Christian College. Tidwell then presented her with her very own jersey for Dallas Christian also with her late father's No. 3 on it.