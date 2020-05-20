Former Valley firefighter discusses how coverage gap impacts his decisions
Around 5 million Texans, many in the Rio Grande Valley, remain uninsured. Some falling into a so-called coverage gap.
They make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford to buy their own insurance.
Laura Guerra-Cardus, deputy director for Children’s Defense Fund, says the coverage gap is difficult for people in the Valley to overcome and it could get worse as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
A former firefighter discussed the tough choices he had to make because how the coverage gap impacted him.
Watch the video the above for the full story.
