Former Vipers Coach Finch Becomes Head Coach of Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - Chris Finch, the head coach who led the RGV Vipers to the 2010 NBA Development League Championship finally achieved his dream of becoming an NBA Head Coach on Monday as he was introduced as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Finch led the Vipers to two NBA D-League Finals appearances and was promoted to the Rockets coaching staff in 2011. Finch was with the Vipers through 2016 before joining Mike Malone's staff with the Denver Nuggets. Finch was most recently an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors under another former Vipers head coach Nick Nurse.

Finch replaces Ryan Saunders who was dismissed from the team on Sunday. Gersson Rosas, the T-wolves GM and former GM of Rio Grande Valley hired Finch quickly and signed him to as multi-year dear according to several media reports.