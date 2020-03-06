Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services reports 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 3.

According to their Facebook post, additional coronavirus test results came back identifying 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation.



The two cases are two women in their 60's, both with a history of international travel and they are self-quarantine at home.

These individuals are part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with the recent cases in Harris County and City of Houston.