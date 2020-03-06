Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services reports 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19
Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 3.
According to their Facebook post, additional coronavirus test results came back identifying 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation.
The two cases are two women in their 60's, both with a history of international travel and they are self-quarantine at home.
These individuals are part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with the recent cases in Harris County and City of Houston.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
-
Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island
-
Coronavirus concerns prompt purchase limits at convenience stores
-
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person...