Four people sentenced in deadly 2022 McAllen shooting, several others awaiting hearings

From left to right: Joel Gonzalez Jr., Hugo Ivan Ojeda, Jaqueline Gomez and Juan Uriel Diaz. (Photos courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

Four people have been sentenced in connection with a deadly McAllen shooting that took place in October 2022.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in the shooting death of 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.

Joel Gonzalez Jr. pleaded guilty to murder on Friday and was sentenced to 38 years in prison with 1,133 days of time served, according to court records.

A news release said Serna was found with gunshot wounds at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street on October 2, 2022. McAllen police determined the disturbance originally occurred at a bar, No Manches Wuey, located at the 200 block of 17th Street.

Serna was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on October 6, 2022.

Three other people have been sentenced in connection with Serna's death.

Court records said Hugo Ivan Ojeda pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a felony on July 25, 2024. He received deferred adjudication and was placed on six months probation.

Jaqueline Gomez and Juan Uriel Diaz also pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a felony. Gomez entered her plea on Dec. 17, 2024, and Diaz entered his plea on February 11, 2025. Both were sentenced to nine months probation.

Seven people are still awaiting their hearings in connection with the shooting.

According to court records, Naila Reyes, Avan Ruben Mendoza, Vivana Gomez, Bryan Vasquez, Humberto Ojeda Jr. and Alejandro Gomez have all been charged with murder.

Reyes is scheduled for a hearing on Monday. Mendoza denied a plea deal to serve 40 years in jail on November 5. His next hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

Viviana, Vasquez, Ojeda Jr. and Alejandro are all scheduled to have a hearing on Jan. 30, 2026.

Jennifer Lopez was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 12, 2025.