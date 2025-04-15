Four students injured in shooting at Dallas high school, police say

Parents are checked in to pick up their children at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where police are responded to reports of a shooting in Dallas, Tx., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DALLAS (AP) — A shooting at a Dallas high school on Tuesday injured four students who were taken to hospitals, police said.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in south Dallas or the severity of the injuries. Police said a suspect has been identified but no arrests had been made.

Police and officials with the Dallas Independent School District gave few details during a news conference hours after the shooting, which drew a large number of police and other law enforcement agents to the roughly 1,000-student campus.

Authorities said other students and their parents had been safely reunited after the children had evacuated earlier in the day from the campus. Aerial television footage taken above the high school showed multiple police vehicles on the campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The district also said counselors were available on site.