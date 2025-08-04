Free back to school haircuts to be provided in Brownsville

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

The Brownsville Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will provide free haircuts and school supplies, according to a news release.

The event is set for Monday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Events Center.

The free haircuts are for school-aged children and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Free school supplies will also be available while supplies last.

For more information, call 956-525-2995 or 956-203-6165.