Free back to school haircuts to be provided in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will provide free haircuts and school supplies, according to a news release.
The event is set for Monday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Events Center.
The free haircuts are for school-aged children and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
Free school supplies will also be available while supplies last.
For more information, call 956-525-2995 or 956-203-6165.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in Aug. 2025
-
Valley pediatrician offers back-to-school health tips for students
-
Back to School Camp to be held at Museum of South Texas...
-
Indiana driver arrested following human smuggling chase in Weslaco, DPS says
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the action at the Dallas Cowboys training camp
Sports Video
-
Former San Antonio Spurs Guard George Hill held his basketball camp in...
-
2025 RGV high school volleyball media day
-
Day 2 coverage of 2025 UTRGV football training camp
-
Cowboys Micah Parsons makes trade demand to Stephen Jones
-
UTRGV football officially starts training camp ahead of 2025 season