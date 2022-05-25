Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday

A free health fair will be taking place in Brownsville this Friday.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5409 Austin Road in Brownsville.

Families can expect to see different tables with community agencies offering information.

Although Region One is known for offering children early intervention with their health needs, any person of any age is welcome to participate and get screened.

“Your grandmother can come, it doesn't matter,” said Pricilla Rosillo with Region One ECI Hidalgo County. “If you know someone who hasn't had the opportunity due to COVID or whatever reason, it may be that they haven't been immunized. Even a physical or sports physical that may be needed, all of that will be done."

Region One officials say that many people in the Valley do not have the money or insurance to do health screenings.

The health fair will be offering free screenings such as vision, hearing, speech, immunizations and COVID vaccines.