Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last.

There will be free fruits and vegetables.

Residents are asked to bring a picture ID and proof of address.

Only two families per car are allowed, the trunk must be empty and a face mask must be worn.