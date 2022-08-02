Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last.
There will be free fruits and vegetables.
Residents are asked to bring a picture ID and proof of address.
Only two families per car are allowed, the trunk must be empty and a face mask must be worn.
