x

Friday, July 28, 2023: Possible thunderstorms, highs in the 90s

1 hour 36 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 11:26 AM July 28, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days