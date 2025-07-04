Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Appeals court upholds ruling overturning results of November 2023 Edinburg election
-
Firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July
-
McAllen spraying for mosquitoes ahead of Independence Day parade
-
Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
-
Records show timeline of Brownsville boy who died in daycare van