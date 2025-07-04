x

Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s

Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
2 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 04 2025 Jul 4, 2025 July 04, 2025 10:25 AM July 04, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days