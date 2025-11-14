x

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
2 hours 52 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 7:21 AM November 14, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days