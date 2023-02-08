From hobby to TikTok sensation, McAllen brothers keeping Tejano and Conjunto music alive

At just 9 and 11 years old, two brothers from McAllen are internet sensations known as the Ybarra Boyz.

The duo is keeping Tejano and Conjunto music alive after going viral on TikTok with their performances, and gathering thousands of followers.

“I've been hearing a lot of people go,’ way to go Ybarra Boyz,’ or ‘good job you are bringing back the Conjunto spirit back alive,’” Roy Ybarra said.

Their passion for music began with their dad — Rogelio Ybarra Jr. — who is a musician himself.

“Every time I would take out the guitar or play the drums or the bajo sexto, iIwould always notice that the young one, Abraham, would always come to me and ask me, ‘Hey dad, can I go ahead play and jam with you,’” Ybarra Jr. recalled.

When the Covid pandemic hit in 2020, Ybarra Jr. told his sons to find a hobby to keep themselves busy and spend less time on their screens.

Abraham, 9, plays the bajo sexto guitar — taking after his dad. Roy, 11, plays the accordion, something he learned via other family members and YouTube.

“I see my boys and, wow, it's happening for them, and I’m proud of them. That's all I can say,” Ybarra Jr. said. “It's something special."

The Ybarra Boyz will perform live for the first time in March during the second annual Tejano Riverwalk in San Antonio.