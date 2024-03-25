Fugitive wanted on assault charges has been arrested in Harlingen

A man wanted for assault charges was apprehended in Harlingen on Friday, March 22.

Jason Alexis Noriega, 30, had three outstanding warrants for assault, indecent assault and possession of a controlled substance. He has been on the run since November 2023.

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office managed to locate Noriega at his residence in Harlingen, where he was found hiding on top of an RV trailer.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center for arraignment.