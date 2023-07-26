Fugitive wanted out of Houston apprehended at Anzalduas International Bridge

A U.S. citizen wanted for sex crimes against a child has been apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The fugitive, identified as 33-year-old Jorge Alberto Sausedo, tried crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday, July 23, according to a news release.

"Our vigilant CBP officers who screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges. Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Sausedo was immediately apprehended after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to the release.

Further investigation confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, according to the release.

Sausedo faces charges of indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child. He was taken into custody by Mission police and transported to the country jail pending extradition to Harris County, according to the release.