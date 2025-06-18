x

Funcionarios estatales realizan conferencia en Edinburg para la erradicación del gusano barrenador

Funcionarios estatales realizan conferencia en Edinburg para la erradicación del gusano barrenador
10 hours 21 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 11:13 AM June 18, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El Comisionado de Agricultura de Texas, Sid Miller, y otros funcionarios estatales celebran una conferencia de prensa en Edinburg para anunciar los esfuerzos de control y erradicación del gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days