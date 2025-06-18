Funcionarios estatales realizan conferencia en Edinburg para la erradicación del gusano barrenador
El Comisionado de Agricultura de Texas, Sid Miller, y otros funcionarios estatales celebran una conferencia de prensa en Edinburg para anunciar los esfuerzos de control y erradicación del gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo.
More News
News Video
-
Free legal services being provided at Valley disaster recovery centers
-
'We need them:' Valley builders say ICE raids are leaving them without...
-
Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Consumer Reports: Paying for online purchases
-
Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics partnership with Radio United
-
RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...