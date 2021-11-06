Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge

Money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is already earmarked for the Valley.

Congressman Filemon Vela announced that $133 million will go toward the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville to modernize and expand the bridge.

Funding was also set aside for improvements at the Veterans International Crossing in Brownsville.