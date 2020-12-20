Funding Now Available for International Border Crossings

WESLACO – Millions of dollars is now available for border crossings throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Texas Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa says those funds are needed for growth.

He says infrastructure and sea ports are well over-due for improvements.

“Because they play a very important part in the impact they have and the benefits they have for our economy. the jobs they create,” he says.

