Funeral services underway for daycare director killed in Donna shooting

Funeral services were held on Monday for the daycare director who was shot and killed last week outside her place of work.

A public viewing for 26-year-old Nubia Bravo was held at Salinas Funeral Home in Weslaco.

Bravo was identified as the director of Neni's Childcare #2 daycare. She was shot and killed on Oct. 15 outside the daycare by her estranged husband, Saul Esquivel, who then turned the gun on himself and died, authorities said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra referred to the incident as an act of domestic violence.

According to Guerra, Bravo led Esquivel away from the children before he shot and killed her. There were five children at the daycare, and none of them were injured, Guerra said.

The McAllen-based nonprofit organization Angels of Love RGV said they're hoping to honor Bravo's memory with a special event.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, Angels of Love RGV will hold their annual “Butterflies for Hope” event.

“We're going to release butterflies to honor the victims of domestic violence that passed away due to [domestic violence] and she’s one of them.” Angels of Love victim advocate Jumairy Campos said.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Lake at Fireman’s Park, located at 201 N. 1st St. in McAllen.

Funeral services for Bravo will happen on Tuesday at the Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who are victims of domestic violence are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

