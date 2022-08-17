x

Future of water supply impacting harvesting for farmers in the RGV

Wednesday, August 17 2022
By: Christian Von Preysing

The water levels at falcon lake are very low because of the lack of rain, and farmers are hoping there's enough left.

It has been weeks in the Valley over the summer without significant rainfall. The Valley farmers say the rain from Spring season and the rain from the last couple of days was just enough to get their crops going. 

Now, all farmers are looking at the future of the Valley water supply and hoping there is enough water left. 

