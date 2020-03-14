x

G League Suspends 2020 Season

4 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 10:25 PM March 13, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross meeting with Vipers CEO Rene Borrego to see how this impacted their organization.
