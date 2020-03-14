G League Suspends 2020 Season
EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross meeting with Vipers CEO Rene Borrego to see how this impacted their organization.
More News
News Video
-
STC sanitizing entire facility during spring break extension, classes to resume online
-
Students, staff to be allowed to use UTRGV resources during spring break...
-
EXCLUSIVE: Infectious disease specialist answers COVID-19 questions
-
Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus
-
Private COVID-19 testing currently available in the Valley