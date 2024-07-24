Games of Texas holding Friday opening ceremony

With the Paris 2024 Olympics kicking off on Friday, July 26, the Rio Grande Valley will also have their own major sporting event.

The Games of Texas - Brownsville is set to begin on Thursday, July 25 and end on Sunday, July 28.

An opening ceremony is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park.

