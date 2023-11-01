Ghosts of the RGV: Valley author discusses the hanging of Abram Ortiz

Inside the Museum of South Texas History is a reminder of the very first time capital punishment was enforced in Hidalgo County.

The museum used to be the site of the Hidalgo County jail, built in 1913.

That same year, Abram Ortiz was convicted of rape and murder, and was executed there.

Reports say at his trial, Ortiz was unrepentant and defiant.

“He tells them, ‘don't think you're going to get away with me by killing me because I will cling to this world like a tick. You will never be free of me,’” Valley author David Bowles said. “And he told them as they tightened the noose around his neck, ‘because there's no heaven or hell.’”

Ortiz refused to wear the bag over his head at his execution, Bowles said.

“He said, ‘I want to be able to look at every one of you sons of you-know-what in the eye,’” Bowles said.

Reports say no prayers were recited at the execution, and nobody came to collect the body.

“But people say that his soul lingers,” Bowles said. “In fact, right here at the Museum of South Texas History, you can go into the remains of that cell and sit there where he sat awaiting his death. Many people say that as they sit there, the temperature drops, and they'll hear a chuckle and icy fingers touching their back."

Watch the video above for the full story.