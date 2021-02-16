Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff games have been re-scheduled as a result of the weather conditions that continue to affect the state of Texas. Many have moved their games to Wednesday and others will still attempt to have games on Tuesday with earlier tip-off times. We will update this page with all the playoff game times and venues.

6A Area Round

Tuesday, February 16th

Weslaco vs. San Antonio Stevens - 5pm at Laredo Nixon

Wednesday, February 17th

Harlingen vs. San Antonio Harlan - 5pm at Calallen HS

PSJA North vs. Laredo United - 7pm at Roma HS

Edinburg vs. San Antonio Warren - 5pm at CC Veterans HS

5A Area Round

Wednesday February 17th

Brownsville Veterans vs. Victoria East - 5:30pm at CC King HS

McAllen Memorial vs. Flour Bluff - 5:30pm at Alice HS

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Victoria West - 6pm at CC Miller

Nikki Rowe v. CC Veterans - 6:30pm at Falfurrias HS

4A Area Round

Wednesday February 17th

Rio Hondo vs. Somerset - 3pm at Alice HS

3A Area Round

Tuesday, February 16th

Donna IDEA v. Santa Gertrudis - 5:30pm at Premont

Brownsville IDEA Frontier vs. Aransas Pass - 6pm at Falfurrias Middle School

Wednesday February 17th

Lyford v. Bishop - 6pm at Kingsville King HS

Santa Rosa vs. Skidmore-Tynan - 3pm at Falfurrias