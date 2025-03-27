x

Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores

Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
1 day 16 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 10:57 PM March 25, 2025 in Sports

GIRLS AREA ROUND SCORES:

Edcouch-Elsa 2, Juarez-Lincoln 0

McAllen High 2, Flour Bluff 1 (OT)

Los Fresnos 2, Cibolo Steele 1

Harlingen South 3, CC Veterans Memorial 0

IDEA Riverview 6, Valley View 1

McAllen Memorial 4, Gregory-Portland 2

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days