Giving love a bad name: Crooks taking advantage of Valley romantics

WESLACO – With Valentine’s Day in just a few days, the Better Business Bureau is warning the public of criminals trying to play cupid.

Look passed the flowers, chocolates and balloons, and you’ll find Valentine’s Day isn’t completely filled with love.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, some of the biggest losses in the United States happen around Valentine’s Day. Dolores Salinas, the president at the BBB, says social media sites may not be the best place to find gifts for that special someone.

Crooks could be claiming to be selling a name brand product, when it could be a knockoff item. Salinas is also warning people about catfishing criminals trying to ask for money.

Last year, more than $21 million was lost while people tried to find this crazy little thing called love.

