Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents

2 hours 42 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 16 2022 Sep 16, 2022 September 16, 2022 2:35 PM September 16, 2022 in News

Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. 

The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. 

Proof of residency is required. 

