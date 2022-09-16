Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend.
The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.
Proof of residency is required.
