Good Neighbor Settlement House provides free Thanksgiving meals
More than 100 people were fed a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday in Brownsville.
The Good Neighbor Settlement House fed the families as part of their ongoing effort to help families as they deal with food insecurity and inflation.
“A good hot meal with turkey and fixings brings joy to a lot of people, especially to our homeless and elderly, and those who live in our community who can't afford it at this moment,” non-profit executive director Belinda Bradford said
Good Neighbor Settlement House will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
