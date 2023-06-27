Gov. Abbott calls for $150 million to support new major roadway in Hidalgo County

Governor Greg Abbott today called on the Texas Transportation Commission and Texas Department of Transportation to allocate $150 million to support construction of an international bridge trade corridor in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The International Bridge Trade Corridor is a proposed non-tolled, four-lane divided roadway that would provide direct interstate access to several international ports of entry and expedite the movement of goods and freight through the border region, the news release stated.

The proposed road will start in south Pharr and extend north to the expressway in Donna. It will run over 13 miles through Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, and Donna.

The requested allotment would provide the majority of the funding to advance the project, and the remaining funds would be authorized with state formula highway funding available to the lower Rio Grande Valley, the release added.