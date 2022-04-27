x

Gov. Abbott receives Broadband Champion Award in McAllen

10 hours 58 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 27 2022 Apr 27, 2022 April 27, 2022 11:11 AM April 27, 2022 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen on Wednesday to receive an award from Connect the Future Texas to Texans, a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the state.

"It is important that everybody in this state is gonna have access to the broadband they need in order to interact in today's society,” Abbott said.

The event recognized Abbott for his efforts in improving access and improvements to broadband internet in the area.

Hidalgo County currently has a Wi-Fi program that provides internet to rural areas.

